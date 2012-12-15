Mets Appear Set To Trade Cy Young Winner Rather Than Give Him A Reasonable Contract

Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey

Several reports indicate that the New York Mets are close to trading R.A. Dickey. And the move may come because the Mets and Dickey have been unable to overcome a $6 million gap in contract negotiations.Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com is reporting (via Twitter) that the Mets have an offer (believed to be from the Blue Jays) for the 2012 N.L. Cy Young Award winner and they may just be waiting for Dickey to agree to an extension with the new team.



Dickey has one year left on his contract that will pay him just $5 million in 2013. Dickey is seeking a 2-year deal worth $26 million, a reasonable deal for a Cy Young winner. And the Mets have reportedly only been willing to offer Dickey a 2-year, $20 million extension.

If the trade with the Blue Jays does fall through, the Mets do have other teams interested, including the Rangers and Angels (via Adam Rubin of ESPN.com).

If this were any other team, it would seem difficult to believe that $6 million over two years would be too much to overcome. But this is the Mets we are talking about. And as a result, Dickey will likely defend his Cy Young Award next season with a different club.

