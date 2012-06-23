The World's Most Expensive Poster Was Seized And Is Up For Auction

Would you pay $1 million for a movie poster?

Photo: CyberPunkReview

One of four surviving copies of a “Metropolis” poster has been seized from owner Kenneth Schacter as part of a chapter 7 liquidation case.For those of you unfamiliar with the film, “Metropolis” is a 1927 German silent film directed by Fritz Lang.



Schacter paid a record $690,000 for the poster in 2005, but valued it at $250,000 in the bankruptcy filing.

Higher projections peg its value at over $1 million.

Other posters seized for auction include a 1933 “King Kong” poster, which experts say is almost as valuable as the “Metropolis” poster, and a 1933 “Invisible Man” one-sheet. All together, Schacter’s collection could sell for as much as $5 million.

There is no date set for the auction as of now.

Would you pay $1 million for this poster? Check it out below:

Photo: Paramount

