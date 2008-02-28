MetroPCS Q4: Misses On Sales, Profit (PCS)

MetroPCS, which sells cheap, pre-paid, all-you-can-eat cellular service, posted lousy Q4 numbers: Subscriber growth slowed year-over-year and the company missed Wall Street’s revenue and profit estimates.



MetroPCS reported $591 million in Q4 sales, up 30% year-over-year but about 3% short of Wall Street analysts’ $608 million consensus. EPS came in at a 14 cents per share loss, worse than the Street’s predicted 12 cents per share loss.

Operationally, things slowed, too: The company grew by 299,000 net subscribers during Q4, worse than the 324,000 net subs it added in Q4 2006. Customer retention got worse: The company’s churn rate grew to 4.8%, up from 4.5% a year ago. Customers’ average monthly bills fell 1.4% y/y to $42.54, below the industry average around $50. And customer acquisition costs jumped 15% to almost $138.

This underscores one of the reasons MetroPCS will want to continue to pursue Leap Wireless — a deal it proposed in September but was rejected by Leap shareholders. Look for acquisition/merger talks to start up once the FCC spectrum auction ends this spring.

But beyond acquisitions, what will drive growth? Opening up its service in more big markets, where MetroPCS is a new service provider with an intriguing pitch: cheap, unlimited wireless service. In a note this morning, Goldman analyst Scott Malat said the company did better than he expected in Los Angeles, their biggest “expansion” market, adding 10,000 more new subs in expansion markets than he expected.

One potential problem: Wireless giants Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and T-Mobile have all unveiled unlimited-calling plans, which are the bread-and-butter of MetroPCS’s business. The big companies are still charging significantly more — $99 per month for unlimited service, while the average MetroPCS subscriber pays half that — but if a price war breaks out across the industry, MetroPCS could be in a weaker position than it is now.

