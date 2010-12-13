Metrodome Roof Collapses Under More Than A Foot Of Snow

Workers clear snow off the Metrodome Roof

Photo: ESPN

UPDATE: The game is officially re-scheduled to be played in Detroit at Ford Field on Monday night at 7:30 ET.UPDATE: It seems that officials intentionally deflated the roof after two panels were damaged in the storm at around 5 a.m.on Sunday morning.



EARLIER:

The inflated roof of the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis has collapsed under the weight of a heavy snow storm.

The city has received over 17 inches of snow this weekend.

It’s a good thing the Giants-Vikings games was already canceled today, because now there’s nowhere left to play it.

It was originally rescheduled for Monday night, but now they will have to find a new location. The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers play football at TCF Bank Stadium, but it’s not clear if that could be prepared for an NFL game in time, since it’s also under more than a foot of snow. Also, the Giants did not bring cold weather gear, because they thought they would be playing inside.

The domed stadiums in Detroit and Indianapolis are also options, as are flipping it back into a home game for the Giants. Ford Field is the likely option as it has a game scheduled for Sunday, so it will already be set up, complete with FOX broadcast equipment.

The NFL will desperately want to get this game in on Monday, as there is no way to play a “make up” game before the end of the season. Also, most fantasy football leagues start their playoffs this week and rosters generally must be set by 1:00 p.m. ET.

Some Las Vegas sports books have also taken the game off the board and canceled previous bets.

The roof has collapsed twice in 1982 and 1983, shortly after the facility opened. It could take as much as a week to re-inflate.

The postponement of the game will also help Brett Favre to keep his consecutive games streak alive.

