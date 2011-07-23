You Can Buy A Piece Of The Old Metrodome Roof

Photo: AP

A Minnesota sports fan/entrepreneur has somehow gotten his hands on the collapsed Metrodome roof and is now selling small squares of the Teflon material to the public.Guy Nelson recently launched the website themetrodomeroof.com where for as little as $9.99 anybody can buy a piece of Minneapolis history.



According to the website, Nelson got his hands on the old roof “after six months of calls, e-mails, and meetings.” A large portion of the roof was destroyed for safety reasons, but Nelson was able to salvage the rest of it, and save it from a landfill.

A “generous portion” of the proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.