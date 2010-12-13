Metrodome Collapse Saves Brett Favre's Consecutive Games Streak

Photo: ap

Because you can’t have a football story without Brett Favre being involved — ESPN’s Ed Werder says that the Vikings quarterback texted him last night to say he would not have been able to play on Sunday morning had the game against the Giants gone on as regularly scheduled.Conveniently, he has now been given at least 30 extra hours to make another “miraculous” recovery.



Favre has started in 297 consecutive games, more than any other player in NFL history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.