The Metrodome Wasn't The Only Stadium To Collapse Under The Weight Of Snow

Photo: Yahoo! Sports

The Metrodome collapse got all the press in the United States, but it wasn’t the only stadium affected by snow this year. For the second time this year, Germany’s Veltins-Arena, home of the UEFA soccer club FC Schalke 04, caved in under the weight of snow. The damage has been estimated at roughly $130k.



The collapse forced Veltins-Arena to cancel the World Biathlon Challenge which was set to begin on Thursday.

