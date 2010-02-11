Very Few Metro North Trains Running After 5 PM Today

UPDATE: Download the special Metro North snow storm schedule here.



This is the phone number to call for updated Metro North train schedules: 212-532-4900.

Metro North trains to CT plan to operate: “significantly reduced after 5 pm” today.

(Any changes will be on the MTA homepage at the link above.)

We’ll keep you updated, but be wary.

The MTA announced on the train this morning that if the snow gets above the third rail, they might have to cancel all trains back to CT.

If that happens, they said that they’ll probably combine all the trains and send them out later.

Good to know: the third rail is the rail that delivers electricity to the trains. By our estimates, the top of it is about a foot and a half off the ground.

So if the snow looks like it’s going to hit over a foot, plan on staying in the city or getting out quick.

