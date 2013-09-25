Massive Train Delays From Connecticut To New York City After Power Loss

Train service has been suspended on the Metro-North’s New Haven Line from Stamford, Conn., to Grand Central Terminal,

MTA reports.

Trains were halted around 6:30 a.m. because of power problems caused by the loss of a Con Edison feeder cable.

MTA says New Haven Line can be used on the Harlem Line.

Crews are currently working to get trains running again, and there is no timetable for when service would be restored.

Metro-North is tweeting updates.

