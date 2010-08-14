Metro North Trains Disrupted This Morning After Two People Jump From Burning Building

This morning around 5 am, a large fire in an apartment building on 40 Wall Street in Norwalk briefly disrupted train service after 2 people jumped from 4 stories out of the building and landed on railroad tracks.



To seal off the area, the Danbury Metro North train line was cancelled for several hours and provided commuters buses to the city. The trains are back on schedule now.

Firefighters from Norwalk, Westport, Stamford and Wilton were on scene and battled the flames. Firefighters from Fairfield and New Canaan joined soon after for back-up.

Watch firefighters fight the fire:



