Here Is The CRAZY Video Of People Riding The Speeding Metro-North Train With The Door Wide Open

Here is our really disturbing transit video of the week!



On the Metro-North on Monday a passenger snagged video of a door flying open, and staying open for more than two minutes, on a speeding train. At one point another train races by.

No one blinks an eye.

Welcome to New York commuting. Video below. Oh, and, Metro-North would like you to know this is “an extremely unusual occurrence.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

