Here Is The CRAZY Video Of People Riding The Speeding Metro-North Train With The Door Wide Open

Ujala Sehgal

Here is our really disturbing transit video of the week!

On the Metro-North on Monday a passenger snagged video of a door flying open, and staying open for more than two minutes, on a speeding train.  At one point another train races by.

No one blinks an eye. 

Welcome to New York commuting.  Video below.  Oh, and, Metro-North would like you to know this is “an extremely unusual occurrence.”

