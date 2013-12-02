Shocking Images From The Passenger Train That Derailed In New York

At least four people were killed and dozens more injured when a Metro-North train derailed Sunday morning in the Bronx.

Here are some photos from the scene.

The train derailed on a curved section of track near Spuyten Duyvil station.

The passenger train came to a rest just a few feet from the water.

At least five cars from the Metro-North train slid off the tracks, officials said.

At least two passenger cars were flipped over on their sides.

The National Transportation Safety board has sent a team to New York to investigate the accident.

Four people were killed when the New York City-bound train derailed.

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York December 1, 2013.

