All Metro North Rail Service Suspended After Building Explosion In East Harlem

Metro North has suspended service to and from Grand Central Terminal this morning after a major explosion was reported at 116th Street in East Harlem, according to the MTA.

Service into and out of GCT is temp suspended until further notice due to an explosion in a building adjacent to our tracks.

The Metro North Station at 125th Street and Park Avenue is just blocks from the location of the reported building explosion, which happened around 9 a.m. this morning.

Streets in the vicinity are also shut down. Park Avenue is closed in both directions between 125th and 110th streets; 116th Street is closed between 3rd and 5th avenues in both directions; 117th Street is closed between 3rd Avenue and Madison Ave.; and 115th Street is shut down between 3rd Avenue and Madison Ave., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Subways are running normally, a spokesman for the MTA said.

Several nearby city bus lines have been detoured. From the MTA:

M1, M102 and M116 buses are detoured due to FDNY activity at 116 St and Park Av. Detour is as follows: M1 Northbound: Via Madison Av, right on 106 St, left on 3 Av, left on 125 St, right on Madison Av and regular route. M2 Northbound: Via 3 Av, left on 106 St, right on Madison Av, left on 116 St and regular route. M102 Southbound: Via 116 St, right on 5 Av, left on 106 St, right on Lexington Av and regular route. M116 Eastbound: Via 116 St, right on 5 Av, left on 112 St, left on 3 Av, right on 116 St and regular route. M116 Westbound: Via 116 St, left on Lexington Av, right no 115 St, right on Madison Av, left on 116 St and regular route. Corresponding stops will be made along detoured route.

From The Huffington Post’s Ethan Klapper, here’s a shot of debris on the elevation Metro North tracks near the reported explosion:

There’s debris on the Metro North tracks pic.twitter.com/fczploqHEJ

