Metro North Puts Out A Special Snow Storm Schedule

This is the phone number to call for updated Metro North train schedules: 212-532-4900.



(This is one of those voice-detected phone services. Say “schedules” right away.)

Metro North says they’re running “significantly” fewer trains after 5 pm today.

Really, it looks like they’ve combined all trains and are otherwise running a pretty normal schedule.

Download the special snow schedules for the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem lines here.

Here’s when trains are running from New York To Stamford from now until 7pm.

(The very top time slot is when the train leaves NY. The last time slot is when the train gets into Stamford.)

Photo: screen grab

