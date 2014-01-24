Here's What Grand Central Station Looks Like When The Country's Third-Busiest Rail Service Shuts Down

All Metro-North trains servicing New York’s suburbs have stopped running this evening due to what the MTA is calling “signal issues” that appear to relate to either a power outage, according to NBC’s Gus Rosendale; or a computer glitch according to CBS.

CBS adds the outage has persisted for at least two hours.

Metro-North is America’s third-busiest rail service. So things are getting really ugly.

Here’s what Grand Central looks like right now:

