GET OUT OF THE CITY EARLY -- The Snowicane Starts Tonight At 9:00 PM ET

Photo: Themis Trading

See that outside, New Yorkers? The snow is letting up, also known as the quiet before the storm.



The real snow storm is brewing underneath. At around 9 PM tonight, expect “heavy snow” that’s bad enough to warrant a “Severe Weather” warning.

Even Bloomberg has issued a weather emergency warning.

New Yorkers should expect a downpour of snow that could lay up to 10 inches until around midnight tonight.

Flights are already getting delayed. The MTA commuter trains look good for now. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Here’s the snowcast and the status of MTA commuter trains:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.