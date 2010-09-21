Photos Of The Huge Fire Ravaging A Manhattan Bridge, Stopping Metro North Trains

Metro North train service out to Connecticut and New York state will probably still not be suspended tonight because of the huge fire underneath a Manhattan bridge.



The MTA says train service has been restored now, but for a while, things were not looking good.

A man nearby told NY1 that he heard an explosion shortly before flames engulfed the Upper East side.

Firefighters fought “sky high flames” underneath the 138th street Lift Bridge by the East River for over an hour from 11:45 am until about 1 pm, says CNN.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

An explosion was heard shortly before a fire began under a bridge around Park and 132nd You could see the flames from the highway Huge billows of smoke took over the area And soon a huge cloud of smoke rising up from the area could be seen blocks away A NY1 reporter said the smoke was so thick she couldn't see a foot in front of her. Here's a photo of the fire from above Here's a photo someone sent NY1 This is where the fire occurred on the bridge A reporter travelling on Metro North said the train turned around to avoid the fire Train service has now been resoted, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

