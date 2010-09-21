Photos Of The Huge Fire Ravaging A Manhattan Bridge, Stopping Metro North Trains

Metro North train service out to Connecticut and New York state will probably still not be suspended tonight because of the huge fire underneath a Manhattan bridge.
The MTA says train service has been restored now, but for a while, things were not looking good.
A man nearby told NY1 that he heard an explosion shortly before flames engulfed the Upper East side.
Firefighters fought “sky high flames” underneath the 138th street Lift Bridge by the East River for over an hour from 11:45 am until about 1 pm, says CNN.
So far, no injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.