UH OH: "Weather-Related" Delays Are Already Starting On Metro North Trains As The NYC Snowicane Is Only Hours Away

Just a few hours ago, Metro North trains looked like they might be unaffected by the snow storm that’s about to dump ~10 inches on New York City.



Now, there are “weather related” delays on two lines — to Wassaic and Waterbury (travellers to Waterbury have to take a bus; travellers to Wassaic have to transfer to a train at a different station). Neither city is on your typical New Yorker’s commute, but the schedule changes might be a harbinger of things to come.

So like we said, get out of the city ASAP just in case.

Here’s what the service looked like at 2 PM vs 5 PM.

