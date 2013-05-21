Commutes Into NYC Will Be Delayed All Week After Friday's Train Crash

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is working around the clock to get the Metro-North Railroad back to full service after two trains collided Friday evening in Connecticut.



72 people were injured when one train derailed and crashed into another, outside Bridgeport.

As of Sunday, nine were still hospitalized, and one was in critical condition, according to NBC New York.

Repairs of the tracks began Saturday night, once the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the accident, authorised the removal of the train cars.

As of noon Sunday, the MTA had used cranes to remove seven cars and re-railed nine others. Most of the damaged overhead wires were removed, and the MTA expected to have them replaced by Sunday evening.

Workers will lay 2,000 feet of all new track in about two days. Then new wiring and components will be installed, inspected, and tested, before full service can resume. That won’t happen until “well into the work week,” the MTA said.

In the meantime, the MTA has organised a fleet of 120 shuttle buses for affected riders, and warns all customers to be prepared for “significantly longer than normal” travel times, and “significantly crowded” trains.

One commuter told Business Insider service was relatively normal this morning. A train scheduled to arrive at Grand Central Terminal at 8:14 was 10 minutes late, and an 8:30 train was on time and not more crowded than usual.

Here are MTA photos from the scene of the ongoing repairs:

