QUIZ: Can You Name These 13 Cities From Their Metro Maps?

Moscow MetroThis looks complicated…
Many cities have underground railway lines, but no single network of stations and subterranean tunnels is the same.
See if you can name these world cities just by looking at their metro map (HINT: many of the answers are capital cities).
It's Brussels, the capital of Belgium, where stations are named both in Flemish and French. Well done!
