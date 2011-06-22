Here Are The US City Economies That Have Actually Shrunk Since 2000

Shrinking Kokono

Photo: www.flickr.com

Most American cities, even Detroit, saw at least some economic growth over the past decade.The only two metro economies that actually shrunk were Flint, Mich. and Kokono, Ind., according to a huge pack of data from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Notably both cities are based around the auto industry.



Flint’s economy shrunk from $11.8 billion in 2000 to $11.4 billion in 2010 — an average annual growth rate of -0.4%.

Kokono’s economy shrunk from $3.9 billion to $3.7 billion — also shrinking at 0.4% per year.

Detroit fared only slightly better. It was one of nine cities with sub-1% growth, also including Saginaw, Mich.; Springfield, Ohio; Hickory, N.C.; Mansfield, Ohio; San Jose, Calif.; Munci, Ind.

See also: The 20 Cities That Suffered Most From The Recession >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.