Here Are The US Cities With The Most People Who Exercise

The West Coast and Northeast are very into exercise.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, working with state health agencies, routinely gathers data on Americans’ health habits and risks in the Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System survey program. The CDC recently released data from 2011 for almost 200 metro areas and cities across the US.

Part of the survey involves physical activity. One of the metrics in the recent data report is the percentage of respondents who “engaged in moderate aerobic physical activity for at least 150 minutes per week, or vigorous activity for at least 75 minutes per week, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity during the past month.”

This map illustrates the share of each metro area or city’s population satisfying those criteria:

The Northeast and the West both contain a lot of exercise-heavy cities, while the interior of the country, especially the inland Southeast, has lower exercise rates.

Here are the ten cities with the largest proportion of residents who exercise:

And here are the ten cities with the smallest proportion:

