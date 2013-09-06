Guy Claiming To Sit On The Chicago Board Of Trade Gets Into A Drunken Fistfight For Talking On The Metra Quiet Car

A hearty thank you to BarStoolSports for posting this video of two men duking it out on the Metra because one of them insisted on taking a phone call on the quiet car.

The fight being on the Metra means it was in Chicago, which makes sense since the guy who made the phone call screamed “I sit on the Board of Trade. I will cut you in half!!!” during the fight.

That was after his opponent screamed “You’re a d—. You’re a d—.”

No, this video is NSFW.

“I made a full crescent, before the f—-ing trade opened,” the loquacious trader responded some time after the fight was broken up.

Now, say what you want, but the rules are to be quiet, so we understand why this happened.

It’s just amazing that it was caught on video. If you video taped this, e-mail me. Seriously.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.