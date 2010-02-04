Metlife Tanks On Missed Earnings, Possible AIG Unit Acquisition

Update: Bloomberg is reporting that if the AIG-Metlife deal doesn’t go through, S&P may cut Metlife’s ratings. Ouch.



Metlife is having a bad week.

First, it reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.34 billion vs. the Street consensus of $12.56 billion.

Second, talks popped up that Metlife would possibly acquire AIG’s American Life insurance subsidiary. Talks have since broken down and no agreement has been reached yet.

Its stock is now down 4.5% to $34.73 a share

And here’s another chart from our friend @SellPuts who sees a bearish downward slope.

