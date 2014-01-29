MetLife's Super Bowl Pre-Game Ad Is Everything That's Good About America [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

MetLife will run a 30-second Super Bowl pre-game ad featuring the characters of “Peanuts” that we quite enjoyed. The insurance company’s ad features a very special rendition of the Star Spangled Banner inside an empty MetLife Stadium, home to this year’s game:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Former Yahoo chief revenue officer Michael Barrett joined mobile advertising giant Millennial Media as its CEO. Barrett takes over for Paul Palmieri, who is leaving to join New Enterprise Associates as a venture advisor.

McCann Worldgroup promoted Alex Lubar to the newly created global chief marketing officer position from his previously role as chief marketing officer for North America.

A new report from Adobe found that Tumblr users spent an average of $US1.10 every time they clicked on a link to a retailer on the site, the second highest spend among social networks behind Facebook.

NFL blackouts dropped from 16 last year to just 2 this year, a result perhaps of expectations that the FCC will revoke its rule preventing cable and satellite companies from a game blacked out by a local station.

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles appointed Luis DeAnda to the role of general manager. DeAnda was previously global managing director for TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s international network.

DDB Chicago hired Cole & Weber United executive creative director John Maxham to be its chief creative officer. Maxham is rejoining the agency after four years with Cole & Weber, prior to which he was DDB Chicago’s group creative director on the AT&T account.

The mobile-location ad platform xAd grew its client base by 300% in 2013 and more than doubled revenues to end the year on a a $US65 million run rate.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.