The Super Bowl Would Have Been So Much Better If It Was Played 12 Hours Later

Last night’s Super Bowl — a 43-8 Seattle win — was a bit of a snoozer.

There’s a certain fascination in watching one football team bludgeon another football team, but it only goes so deep.

If the game was played just 12 hours later, though, it would have been one of the most memorable Super Bowls of all time.

The game was played in balmy 40-degree temperatures. But a few hours later, a nasty snowstorm descended on the area. Six-to-10 inches of snow are supposed to fall i around MetLife Stadium on Monday.

Snow makes football infinitely better, as we learned earlier this year.

We just missed out on this:









Good morning #SB48 fans. Here @MLStadium we start move out with snow, take a look pic.twitter.com/gzrnlPQ058

— Brad Mayne (@bradmayne) February 3, 2014

Near white out conditions now at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey a day after Super Bowl..just made it pic.twitter.com/nHrhXuAui4

— Mike Hoss (@MHossWWL) February 3, 2014

Here is MetLife Stadium — about 12 hours after the start of the Super Bowl! Lucky!!!! http://t.co/ggjaIbkrSx pic.twitter.com/g3KkQY38eC

— FOX 5 DC (@fox5newsdc) February 3, 2014

COULD HAVE BEEN LIKE THIS.

