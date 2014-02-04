The Super Bowl Would Have Been So Much Better If It Was Played 12 Hours Later

Tony Manfred
Nfl snow desean jacksonAP

Last night’s Super Bowl — a 43-8 Seattle win — was a bit of a snoozer.

There’s a certain fascination in watching one football team bludgeon another football team, but it only goes so deep.

If the game was played just 12 hours later, though, it would have been one of the most memorable Super Bowls of all time.

The game was played in balmy 40-degree temperatures. But a few hours later, a nasty snowstorm descended on the area. Six-to-10 inches of snow are supposed to fall i around MetLife Stadium on Monday.

Snow makes football infinitely better, as we learned earlier this year.

We just missed out on this:




COULD HAVE BEEN LIKE THIS.

Desean jacksonAP

