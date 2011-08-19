MetLife Inks Deal To New Meadowlands Stadium Naming Rights

Photo: Joevare/Flickr

Snoopy’s coming to the Big Apple.MetLife, the insurance powerhouse, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the naming rights to New Meadowlands Stadium, home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants and the planned site of the 2014 Super Bowl, according to the New York Post.



The $1.6 billion complex will be known as MetLife Stadium.

The deal could be worth a reported $400 million over a 20-year span.

MetLife had purchased one of four smaller rights deals, called cornerstone partnerships, three years ago for $7 million. That deal will end upon the announcement, which could happen as early as next week in Manhattan.

