Methodology (World's Best Business Schools)

Here’s how we put together our exclusive list of the World’s Best Business Schools.



The ranking is based on a survey of more than 1,000 Business Insider readers in February and March 2010.

We asked two main questions:

1. What are the 10 best business schools in the world?

2. Provide a 1 (worst) to 5 (best) ranking of 57 top programs on how much you think attending the school helps an executive’s future career.

Specifically, our language read: Please rank the following schools from 1-5 based on the value you think an education and degree from the school adds to an executive’s resume and future career success. What we are looking for here is your subjective view of the school’s value. For example, if you are interviewing a job applicant with a degree from the school are you extremely impressed (5), neutral (3), or relatively unimpressed (1)? Do you think the alumni network at the school opens almost every door (5), opens some doors (3), or opens almost no doors (1). All else being equal, do you think graduates from the school are extremely likely to succeed (5), reasonably likely to succeed (3), no more likely to succeed than an applicant without a business degree (1).)

Our ranking was determined by the first question — how many people selected the school as one of the 10 best in the world.

We also asked “What is the most valuable asset a business school provides in terms of your future career?”

38.2% said it was “Skills and knowledge acquired in courses”

30.7% said it was “Network of contacts (students, professors, alums)”

28.0% said it was “Brand value of the school and degree.”

3.1% said “Other.” Write-in responses here included: “The ability to think like an owner;” “The training to effectively USE the network;” and “Vision and the capability to catch the market pulse.”

We also had several questions to get a sense of who took the survey.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents (71.7%) said they had an MBA; 8.6% said they had a partial business degree.

The most common schools attended by survey-takers were:

Purdue (22.7%)

Columbia (5.0%)

Chicago (4.2%)

Wharton (Pennsylvania) (4.2%)

Harvard (3.9%)

Thunderbird (3.5%)

NYU (3.3%)

Cornell (2.4%)

Boston College (2.3%)

MIT (2.2%)

Stanford (2.0%).

(Purdue obviously got a viral response campaign going here. We suspect that this boosted the school’s standing in the rankings (No. 16).)



The most common ages of respondents were as follows:

25.9% were between 22 and 30

43.8% were 31-40

19.6% 41-50.

The most common industries respondents worked in were:

“banking/finance” (28.9%);

technology (24.9%); and

“media/marketing/advertising/PR (12.8%).

Role at companies:

44.2% of respondents say they work in senior management (lots of small companies);

17.7% were in sales and marketing

13.6% were in “Product Design, Development, or Production.”

Hiring experience:

39.5% of respondents said they had hired between 1 and 10 people in their career;

28.0% said they had hired between 11 and 50;

18.2% said they had hired 51 or more.

