How we ranked the top 20 college campuses in America

Business Insider recently released a list of the top college campuses based on a compilation of several rankings from The Princeton Review’s 2016 Best Colleges rankings.
In order to determine the lists that were included in our ranking, we looked for categories that would show a campus’ architecture, facilities, and services in a positive light.
Here are the rankings we compiled for our list:
-
Best College Library
-
Great Financial Aid
-
Best Career Services
-
Best Health Services
-
Best Campus Food
-
Best College Dorms
-
Most Beautiful Campus
-
Easiest Campus to Get Around
-
Best Quality of Life
-
Town-Gown Relations are Great
-
College City Gets High Marks
The Princeton Review publishes the top-20 campuses for each of those 11 categories. We gave schools between 0 and 1 point if they were included in the top 20 for each ranking, with a higher position on The Princeton Review ranking earning a higher score. So, for each of the sub-rankings, schools appearing in the top 20 received between 0.05 points (20th best) and 1 point (first in ranking).
For example, Penn State had the 20th best college library, earning it 0.05, or 1/20, points; the fourth best career services, earning 0.85, or 17/20 points; and the third best health services, earning 0.9, or 18/20, points. Adding those up, Penn State had a composite score of 1.8, which was the 16th highest among the schools.
NOW WATCH: Ford is offering a ‘Flux Capacitor’ for the Focus and Fiesta
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.