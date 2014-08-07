Our Methodology For The 20 Most Fun Colleges

We recently released a list of the most fun colleges based on a compilation of several rankings from The Princeton Review’s 2015 Best Colleges book.

In order to determine the lists that were included in our ranking, we looked for categories that would show a strong social life, high student investment in athletics, and lots of alcohol.

Once we identified these Princeton Review categories, we inverted the lists in order to award a larger amount of points to the schools ranked higher. For example, 20 points went to the #1 school on a list, 19 points to the #2, 18 to the #3, and so on through #20, which received a single point.

We then added up all the points we designated to each school to determine an overall ranking. Although no school appeared in all the lists we surveyed, every college in our top 20 was featured in three or more Princeton Review rankings.

Our highest ranked school — Clemson University — recieved 94 overall points. Our lowest ranked school in the top 20 — Miami University — recieved 36 points. We broke any ties in our list by giving the advantage to the school with the higher ranking in a common category. In some cases, we used editorial discretion to award a school a higher position on our list based on which categories they were included in. We also removed any schools that were only included on three more general rankings — Their Students Love These Colleges, Happiest Students, Best Quality of Life.

Here are the Princeton Review rankings we compiled for our list:

Their Students Love These Colleges

Students Study the Least

Everyone Plays Intramural Sports

Best Athletic Facilities

Party Schools

Jock Schools

Lots of Hard Liquor

Lots of Beer

Lots of Greek Life

College City Gets High Marks

Happiest Students

Best Quality of Life

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.