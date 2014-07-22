Here's How We Ranked The Best Restaurants In London

The Ledbury The Ledbury ranked No. 1 on our list of the best restaurants in London.

We recently released our list of the Best Restaurants In London.

To create this list, we looked at seven notable restaurant rankings compiled by food critics, diners, and experts.

The rankings we used were the National Restaurant Awards 2014, The World’s 100 Best Restaurants, Zagat’s Best Food In London 2013, OpenTable’s 2013 Best Restaurants in the UK, TimeOut London’s Top 50 Restaurants, The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2014, and The Square Meal’s 3-Star Restaurants.

We gave each restaurant a numerical rating based on how many lists the restaurant appeared on and how high it appeared on lists that were ranked. Restaurants that appeared on multiple lists ranked higher on our list, while restaurants that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom.



For the National Restaurant Awards 2014, which was ranked 1 to 100, we calculated the score by using the following formula: 101 – X (restaurant ranking) / 101. With this formula, the highest possible score is 0.99 and the lowest score is 0.

Because the World’s 100 Best Restaurants looked at restaurants around the world and only five London restaurants made the list, we valued that list higher and gave each London restaurant that made the list a score of 0.75.

For the Zagat list, which was ranked 1 to 10, we calculated the score by using the following formula: 10 – X (restaurant ranking) / 10. With this formula, the highest possible score is 0.9 and the lowest score is 0.

Each time a restaurant appeared on the OpenTable list, we gave it a score of 0.25, since the restaurants on that list were not ranked.

Each time a restaurant appeared on the TimeOut London list, we gave it a score of 0.5, since the restaurants on that list were not ranked.

We also valued any Michelin stars awarded, since they are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the food world. Restaurants with one Michelin star received an additional 0.25 to their scores, restaurants with two Michelin stars received an additional 0.5, and restaurants with three stars received an additional 0.75.

We awarded an additional 0.25 to restaurants that made The Square Meal’s list of 3-star restaurants since the list is not ranked, nor is it updated annually like the other rankings.

We then tallied up the scores to create the final ranking. Based on these calculations, the highest possible score would be 4.40 — but that would be incredibly difficult, considering that even the number one restaurant (The Ledbury) scored a 3.95.

Here is the spreadsheet showing our calculations (click to enlarge):

