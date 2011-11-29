Here's The Methodology For America's Best Colleges

Here’s how we put together our exclusive list of America’s Best Colleges.



The ranking is based on a survey of 1,273 Business Insider readers in October and November 2010.

We asked one primary question:

Provide a 1 (worst) to 4 (best) rating of more than 70 top programs on how much you think attending the school helps an graduate’s career.

Our survey included the top schools from the US News and World Report ranking for universities and colleges, with an emphasis on universities which have scored higher in past Business Insider surveys.



64 per cent of respondents were between 21 and 40 years of age.

The most most popular schools attended by survey takers included University of California schools, Cornell, Princeton and the University of Michigan.

The most common industries respondents worked were: Finance (32.6%), Technology (24.2%) and Media & marketing (11.5%)

Among survey takers, 35 per cent said they had hired between 1 and 10 people and nearly 89 per cent held their own bachelor’s degree.

Click here to see the results >

