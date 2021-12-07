Method Man on getting ripped and his desire to star in a superhero film: ‘Come on Marvel’

Method Man. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Method Man told Insider that he is ready to star in a superhero film.

“Come on Marvel. Come on Russo brothers, I’m here,” he told Insider.

Method Man returns as defense attorney Davis MacLean in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Clifford Smith, better known as Method Man, a founding member of the legendary rap group the Wu-Tang Clan, has had an interesting career.

In the late 1990s, he made the transition from music to Hollywood, and the switch has remained rather seamless — this fall, Method Man returns as the cunning defense attorney Davis MacLean in the second season of Starz’s acclaimed crime drama “Power Book II: Ghost.”

The 50-year-old is now also what could be described as a revered health and fitness influencer. Over the last year, Method Man has received adulation from fans for his physical appearance. The rapper was even profiled in an edition of Men’s Health this summer where he shared his extensive workout routine.

“Maturity is when you look in the mirror and you get tired of your own BS. And that was it for me, you know, I was just wanting to change,” he said of his recent turn to health and fitness.

“I wanted to do something for myself instead of for everybody else. I can only be responsible for my actions and hope it inspires the next generation to do the same.”

When asked by Insider what he hoped to achieve in the next phase of his career, Method Man said he had only one goal: to be an action hero.

“This whole journey wasn’t necessarily for that. It was for myself, but I think I’m ready,” he said in reference to his physical transformation.

“I got the shirt-off action film thing. I could run, stoic, face straight, running with your shirt off kinda thing. You know, I’m ready, man. Come on Marvel. Come on Russo brothers, I’m here.”

Method Man on the set of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season two. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first spin-off series of the original “Power” series starring Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton. The show’s second season, which debuted in early November, continues to expand the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) with the help of an ever-expanding cast, including Mary J. Blige who plays a New York drug kingpin Monet and, of course, Method Man’s defense attorney Davis MacLean.

Speaking about why he decided to sign up for the show, Method Man, who has worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Kevin Smith and Jim Jarmusch, told Insider that he was attracted by the fact that his character was a “lawyer, not a shoot-up guy or a gangsta.”

“The character was well written enough that I didn’t have to do too much,” he said. “But I did do my due diligence. I had explored ‘Philadelphia’ with Denzel Washington and explored footage of Johnnie Cochran, not just in the courtroom but him outside of the court.”

Johnnie Cochran was one of the most sought-after defense attorneys of the 1990s and early 2000s, but he is best known for his role as OJ Simpson’s lead defense attorney during his 1995 criminal trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

“Whether people know this or not, Johnnie spoke two different vernacular,” Method Man added. “One was for the courtroom and one was for his people. And I wanted to blur the lines between that and make it into a big ass pot of stew.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” airs weekly on Starz.