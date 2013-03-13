This Map Reveals Exactly Where Meth Is A Huge Problem In America

The meth epidemic is rampant in the United States.



The Drug Enforcement Administration put out a map showing the number of meth lab “incidents” in each state. The map shows “all meth incidents, including labs, ‘dumpsites’ or

‘chemical and glassware’ seizures,” according to the DEA.

This map by the Drug Enforcement Agency shows how many of the incidents are concentrated in the Midwest.

The top three states for accidents are Missouri, Tennessee, and Indiana.

Check it out:

Photo: DEA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.