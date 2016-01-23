Why meteorologists may be wrong about this weekend's blizzard

Nate Silver, author of The Signal and The Noise, explains why mainstream meteorologists are often incorrect.
Nate is a statistician and writer, and currently the editor-in-chief at ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight blog and a Special Correspondent for ABC News.
The paperback edition of “The Signal and the Noise” is now available.
Produced by Graham Flanagan and Joe Avella
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.