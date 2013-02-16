Crazy Images Of The Meteor That Exploded Over Russia

Photo: AP
The Russian city of Chelyabinsk was rocked today as it was hit by what appears to have been a meteorite weighing up to 11 tons.At least 400 people have been reported injured, and the photos from the scene paint a crazy picture.
Given the abundance of mobile phones and dash-cams in Russia, the meteor and its aftermath is extremely well documented.
Here's one of the many images caught on a dash-cam, commonly owned in Russia. It shows the meteor as it explodes into a fireball.
This video shows what the blast was like inside buildings. You can clearly see the windows being blown out.
