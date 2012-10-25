The 'Meteorite' That Hit A Woman's Home Last Week Is Not A Meteorite

Everyone makes mistakes — even scientists. Earlier this week, a tiny piece of rock that struck a woman’s home in California was thought to come from a meteor.



Turns out, the two-inch object was just a regular Earth rock, The San Francisco Chronicle’s Henry K. Lee reports.

Lisa Webber heard the object hit her roof during last week’s Orionid meteor shower. She went searching for the rock fragment three days later because local news was reporting that some debris may have been left behind from the meteor shower.

Peter Jenniskens, a scientist at the SETI Institute, inspected the rock and swiftly announced that it was from a meteor.

Jenniskens rescinded his original proclamation on Tuesday, admitting that the purported meteorite was just a natural rock from Earth.

What he thought was crust from the heat of entry was instead a result of weathering, the meteor expert explained. Case closed.

This two-inch grey rock, thought to be a meteorite, is just a rock.

Photo: Courtesy P. Jenniskens SETI Institute/NASA ARC

