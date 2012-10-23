Meteorite Falls On A Woman's Home

NASA confirms this two-inch meteorite is from an exploding fireball seen over the Bay Area last week.

Photo: Courtesy P. Jenniskens SETI Institute/NASA ARC

Last week, an exploding fireball surprised hundreds of residents in California’s Bay Area.



On the same night, a very tiny piece of that fireball allegedly struck the roof of a woman’s home in Novato, California, Henry K. Lee of SFGate reports.

The woman, 61-year-old Lisa Webber, heard the meteor hit her roof, and found the rock fragment in her yard three days later. She went searching for it because the local news was reporting that some debris may have been left behind from the earlier meteor shower.

NASA has examined the space rock, which is about two inches, and confirms that is from the meteor that passed over the Bay Area Wednesday night.

The streaking fireball was part of the annual Orionid meteor shower, which peaked Sunday Oct. 21, producing an average of 25 meteors per hour.

