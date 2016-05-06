Here's what you actually see while you're watching a meteor shower

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking Thursday night.

Meteor showers are nature’s nocturnal entertainment. During large showers, like the Perseids and Geminids, you can see as many as a hundred meteors an hour. But what even is a meteor? What causes these stunning showers to occur every year?

Produced by Jess Orwig and Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.