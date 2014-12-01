Metcash Shares Are Tanking After A Weak Sales Result

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Shares in Metcash, the operator of IGA supermarkets, slumped more than 16% after it announced a weak six monthly profit result.

The company said sales revenue increased 1% to $6.6 billion for the six months to the end of October.

Underlying net profit fell 9% to $101.7 million.

Metcash, mainly a wholesaler of goods, says its restructure plans are on track to deliver results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.