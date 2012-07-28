There's A New Smartwatch Tearing It Up On Kickstarter

Introducing the Metawatch Strata.

Photo: Kickstarter

Pebble, an impressive smartwatch design, turned numerous heads a couple months ago with its monstrously-funded Kickstarter project.Now we learn via The Verge that Metawatch’s Strata hopes to replicate that success.



Click here to take a closer look at the Strata >

The idea here is very similar – it’s a perfectly conventional watch, save for the fact that it pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth, meaning you can easily check up on texts, unread emails, weather, and the like with nothing more than a glance at your wrist.

It’s a pretty cool idea, and at the time of this writing, 41 people have thrown in their money to help take the Strata to full-scale production.

If you’re bitter about missing your chance to fund Pebble, or if this sounds like a product you’d like to support, head over to Strata’s Kickstarter page to kick in some money. For contributions starting at $159, you get a watch!

