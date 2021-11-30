Decentraland’s four-day metaverse festival that featured 80 artists and garnered 50,000 virtual attendees is happening again next year

Virtual band Bigmouse108

Decentraland said Monday its four-day festival in its metaverse would be back again next year, but “bigger and better”.

This year, the festival featured 80 virtual artists and had 50,000 attendees who claimed 11,204 NFTs.

Interest in the metaverse has exploded with tokens tied to it rallying after multi-million dollar virtual land sales this month.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Decentraland, a digital-world platform, is going to host the festival that attracted thousands of visitors to its metaverse next year, but it’s going to be even bigger than October’s virtual gathering.

The company said in a Twitter post on Monday that its first metaverse festival that took place between ​​October 21 to 24 was a huge success, attracting 50,000 virtual attendees that claimed 11,204 unique digital non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company also said it gave out 51,947 proof-of-attendance protocols in the form of NTFs to participants.

“The first-ever #MetaverseFestival was one for the record books. And we’re doing it again next year – bigger and better. Stay tuned!” Decentraland said in its post.

The four-day festival was “a celebration of music, culture and creativity in the virtual social world of Decentraland”, the company wrote in its Festival FAQs sheet. There was a long list of artists with small followings such as singers and DJs that performed in the digital world.

The Decentraland platform allows users to create an account, as well as an avatar and partake in events like this one. To have entered this virtual experience, attendees would have needed a digital wallet. Joining was as simple as hitting a button on the platform’s website.

Decentraland has garnered a lot of attention lately as interest in the metaverse has exploded with tokens tied to it rallying after multimillion-dollar virtual sales this month.

Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of Tokens.com, purchased digital land for $US2.43 ($AU3) million last Tuesday, the most a property has been bought for on Decentraland. Another plot sold for $US2.3 ($AU3) million on Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn gaming platform, the following day.

Thanks in part to the news, Decentraland’s mana crypto token increased as much as 27% in a day last week. Rival metaverse-linked tokens have also got a similar boost. Sandbox, a virtual gaming platform, saw its digital coin rally gain a quarter in value as people got excited about part of its virtual world opening on Monday. A metaverse mega yacht sold for $US650,000 ($AU907,789) on Sandbox, making it the most expensive NFT ever sold on its platform last week as well.