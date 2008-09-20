Metamorphic Ventures Adds Ex-Googler As Managing Partner

What do you do after spending eight years at Google? You spend some money. Metamorphic Ventures announced today it added ex-Googler David Hirsch as a new Managing Parnter.



Hirsch told SAI in January he was looking to get into investing, having worked with music startup Amie Street to secure a Series A funding round from Amazon (AMZN). Seems like Hirsch is following in the footsteps of his old boss Tim Armstrong (SAI 100: #6), another early Google employee who’s dipped his toe in investing.

See also: Google In NYC: Taking Employees, Handing Out Angels

NY Google Vet Hirsch Leaving For Startups

Amie Street Has Amazon Money. What’s The Plan?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.