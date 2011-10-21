Copper Tumbles 6%

Copper, after tumbling 4% yesterday, plummeted again on the COMEX today. It’s down 6% to $3.07 per pound.
Take a look:
Photo: FinViz
Precious metals are also taking a beating:
- December gold contracts: Down 2.0% to $1,614 an ounce
- December silver contracts: Down 2.8% to $30.36 an ounce
- January platinum contracts: Down 2.1% to $1,491 an ounce
Southern Copper Corp. is trading 1.5% lower today.
