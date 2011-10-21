Copper Tumbles 6%

Copper, after tumbling 4% yesterday, plummeted again on the COMEX today. It’s down 6% to $3.07 per pound.



Take a look:

Precious metals are also taking a beating:

December gold contracts: Down 2.0% to $1,614 an ounce

December silver contracts: Down 2.8% to $30.36 an ounce

January platinum contracts: Down 2.1% to $1,491 an ounce

Southern Copper Corp. is trading 1.5% lower today.

