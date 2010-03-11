Metals Struggle As Gold, Silver Dip

Metals are having a rough day.

Gold is down $13.50 or 1.2% to $1108.80 an ounce as it approaches the all-important $1100/ounce mark.

Silver is doing worse, down $0.23 or 1.3% to $17.11 an ounce.

Futures for every metal are down, too. Gold and silver are down 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively while copper and palladium are down around 1% each.



Photo: FinViz

