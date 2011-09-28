Gold And Silver Regain Some Luster, Still Not That Shiny

Stocks and commodities rallied this morning on hope that Europe would step in more decisively to solve the Eurozone debt crisis and expand the EFSF.



Commodities had gained traction earlier this morning with spot gold rising to $1,679.20 an ounce at one point. Gold for December delivery settled at $1,652.50, down from its intraday highs but gaining 3.6% or $57.70 (via Marketwatch).

Gold wasn’t the only metal to gain today. Silver for December delivery also reached an intraday high of $33.59, after gaining over 9% at one point.

Here’s a look at gold’s recent wild ride.

