11 Unusual Metals And Minerals We Rely On Every Day

Market price: $3.34/lb

Why it's important: Copper has long been viewed by financial market observers as a bellwether for the global economy. Its biggest use is in copper wiring, the manufacturing of which is typically concurrent with construction trends. It's high levels of conductivity also make it useful in electronic circuits, which are becoming more and more common as more electronics goods are produced.

What you may not know: Copper is facing serious supply issues around the world at the moment. Morgan Stanley notes that the copper market recorded deficits (the amount of copper demanded in excess of the amount of copper produced) of 350 kilotons or more in both 2010 and 2011, and MS analysts say they 'fully expect this dynamic to deliver two more years of deficits in 2012 and 2013.'

Several unconnected factors are weighing on copper production around the world. Morgan Stanley writes:

Following a prolonged shutdown at the end of last year, the giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia spent weeks offline in 1Q as a result of more labour disputes. Elsewhere Glencore has been struggling in Central Africa after it was told to halt production from a plant at its Mopani copper operation in Zambia by the state environmental agency, while refined production from Glencore's Pasar smelter/refinery has been badly impacted by a fire which will keep the 215Ktpa plant out of production until mid-year.

Meanwhile, a (recently) booming China has been a major driver of copper demand. This combined with the aforementioned supply constraints has been a major contributor to the deficit in copper.