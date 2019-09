Today’s flight-to-safety winner: the dollar!



It’s been up all day, and this news about PIMCO and the NY Fed seeking billions in mortgage repurchases from Bank of America is making it surge even more, at the expense of everything else including the metals.

Here’s the dollar:

And here’s silver:

