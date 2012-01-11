Silver Is Surging And Miners Are Soaring

Photo: orbmiser via Flickr

Precious metals are rallying today, with silver surging nearly 4%, to $29.98 per troy ounce.February gold contracts are also up, gaining 1.5% to $1632 per ounce during open outcry on the CME.



Other metals also ended the day higher, with March palladium and April platinum contracts adding 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

Miners are markedly higher, following both the Dow and S&P in the green:

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE: FCX): Up 4.8% to $40.91

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO): Up 3.4% to $53.13

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO): Up 3.8% to $32.03

