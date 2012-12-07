Huge Win For Spotify: You Can Now Stream Metallica Music

Spotify announced today that it’s adding Metallica’s 30-year music catalogue to its streaming library.



This is a huge win for Spotify as Metallica has been reluctant to embrace digital music. Until now, the only way to (legally) get Metallica music was to go into a store and buy one of the band’s CDs or download tracks on iTunes.

And in a symbolic gesture, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich made an appearance at Spotify’s press event and hugged Sean Parker (a Spotify investor) on stage. Parker used to run Napster in its early days as a music-swapping service. Metallica, especially Ulrich, was extremely vocal against services like Napster.

Life is long, huh?

Here’s the photo of Parker and Ulrich hugging, via Julianne Pepitone on Twitter:

Photo: Julianne Pepitone via Twitter

